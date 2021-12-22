J&K LC&MA convenes 117th meeting of the Building Permission Authority

SRINAGAR: The J&K Lake Conservation & Management Authority (J&K LC&MA) today convened 117th meeting of the Building Permission Authority (BPA), at Miskeen Bagh Office Complex, here.
The BPA meeting was convened by J&K LC&MA following powers vested on it under Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 through Building Permission Authority, J&K LCMA.
The agenda for the meeting was discussed threadbare and a total of 53 cases were decided upon by the BPA on merits.
In the meanwhile, the Vice Chairman Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat J&K LCMA who is also the Chairman of BOCA has requested the people residing in the local jurisdiction of LCMA to apply for proper building permission through its building permission authority, before starting any sort of Construction. Construction raised illegally shall be dealt seriously under law & will be demolished.
Chief Town Planner Kashmir, Joint Commissioner (P) SMC, Executive Engineer Lake Division 2nd LCMA, Executive Engineer Electric Inspection Division, representatives Executive Engineer UEED Division 1st, and PHE, representative Tehsildar Khanyar and Tehsildar Nazool and Law officer LCMA as members of the Building Permission Authority were present in the meeting.