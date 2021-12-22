Draft recommendation aimed at disempowering Kashmiris: NC

Srinagar: National Conference rejected the draft recommendation of delimitation commission and termed it “murder of democracy” aimed at disempowering Kashmiris.
Addresing a press conference the party headquarters Nawa e Subha, NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar reiterated rejection of draft recommendations of the delimitation commission.
“It’s not based on democratic and scientific parameters. The draft ditches rules and procedures. The draft constitutes evidence of brazen bias towards Kashmir. It does not correspond to the 2011 census and violates principles of democracy and the rules of representation,” Sagar said.
According to him, the party’s MPs will file objections to the draft within 10 days.