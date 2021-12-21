Chillai Kalan, 40-day harshest winter period begins

Srinagar; As the Valley is reeling under cold and dry weather conditions, the 40-day harshest winter period “Chillai Kalan” begins on Tuesday.

With maximum chances of snowfall during this period, sub-zero temperatures cause freezing of water bodies, including Dal during the Chillai Kalan which ends on January end.

The day temperature in summer capital Srinagar and other parts during the coldest winter period hovers around 7 degrees Celsius.

Inclement weather often leads to disruption in surface and air transport as foggy conditions cause low visibility.

