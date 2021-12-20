100% electricity to be restored by tomorrow: LG

Srinagar: Admitting that the people have suffered immensely in the last two days due to the strike called by the Power Development Department (PDD) employees, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that 100 per cent electricity across Jammu and Kashmir will be restored by tomorrow.

He, however, said that some people don’t want to ensure 24 hours electricity to the people and that they expect the administration to function according to their will, which is never going to happen.

Sinha, who was addressing a gathering during a function today, said that the people across Jammu and Kashmir have suffered badly due to the strike called by the PDD employees.

The people across Jammu and Kashmir have been expecting 24 hours electricity since long and some reforms have been made by the administration in the last eight months, he said, , adding that in the next four-five years, the consumers will be able to get 24 hours electricity.

However, he said that some people don’t want the change to happen for a long time and never took any step in this regard.

With regard to the restoration of electricity in affected areas, he said that Army, NHPC, and other persons have been roped in to restore the electricity, adding that 60 per cent electricity has been restored till yesterday and by tomorrow 100 per cent electricity will be restored across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unlike other places, J&K lacks 24-hour electricity. With the assistance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 236 projects of transmission and others have been completed,” he said, adding that the government will be able to ensure 3500 MW electricity to the people in the coming four-five years to ensure 24 hours electricity.

He further said that the administration is not going to function as per the will of some people, but will take reformative measures for the wellbeing of the people—(KNO)

