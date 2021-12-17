J&K Reports 2 Covid-19 Deaths, 136 Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported two fresh deaths due to covid-19 while 136 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

40 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 96 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 339540.

There were two deaths reported in J&K—one each from the Valley and Jammu division respectively—due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4510 persons—2193 in Jammu and 4510 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

