Sonamarg-Zojjila road closed for traffic after fresh snowfall

Ganderbal: After fresh snowfall in upper reaches of Zojila in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the authorities on Thursday closed the Sonamarg-Zojjila road for vehicular movement.

Drass and Sonamarg areas have experienced fresh snowfall today following which the authorities decided to close Sonamarg-Zojjila road for vehicular movement.

The road has been closed as a precautionary measure in wake of the slippery conditions triggered by fresh snowfall.

Reports reaching said that Sonamarg, Menimarg and other areas received fresh snowfall today morning.

Desputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Traffic, Mehraj U Din said that keeping in view slippery condition and fresh snowfall, the Sonamarg-Zojjila road has been closed as a precautionary measure—(KNO)

