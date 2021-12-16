Lone survivor of Tamil Nadu helicopter crash Group Captain Varun Singh dies

New Delhi: Decorated air warrior Group Captain Varun Singh died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.
The Indian Air Force said the ‘braveheart’ Group Captain succumbed to his injuries in the morning.
“IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it said on Twitter.
The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington in Tamil Nadu with severe burns on Wednesday last following the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash.
Last Thursday, Group Captain Singh was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the passing away of Group Captain Singh, saying his rich service to the nation would never be forgotten.
Describing the Group Captain as a “true fighter”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he fought till his last breath. —PTI
