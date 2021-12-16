Kulgam gunfight: Two militants killed, search on

Kulgam: Two militants have been killed in an overnight encounter that broke out between security forces and militants at Redwani Bala area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam.

An official said that two unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight, whose identification is being ascertained.

The search operation is still on in the area, they said.

The encounter started between security forces and militants at Redwani Bala area of Kulgam at around 10: 40 pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Officials said that the militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, which they turned down and fired upon forces, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

