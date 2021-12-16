Ayush Ministry releases document on ‘holistic health’ for Covid, long Covid

NEW DELHI: With the threat of COVID-19 pandemic continuing to loom over the world, the Ministry of Ayush has come out with a comprehensive document putting forth the concept of ‘holistic health’.

The recommendations for the public to ensure ‘holistic health and well-being’ focus on preventive measures and care during COVID-19 and Long COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

“COVID-19 is an evolving disease, characterised by the development of sequelae to the primary disease known as post-Covid syndrome and long COVID-19. It has been observed that patients recovering from SARS-CoV-2 suffer from persistent and often, debilitating symptoms extending several months past their initial diagnosis,” a ministry official said.

The document puts forth the concept of holistic health which emphasises on self-care of individuals by addressing various dimensions of life and health. These recommendations have been formulated stressing the need for a healthy lifestyle with Ayush preventive measures and care in respect of COVID-19 and Long COVID-19, the statement said.

General preventive measures and methods for promoting systemic immunity, ways to promote local mucosal immunity along with other preventive courses such as fumigation (Dhupana) have been recommended by the ministry. Pictographic presentation of Ayush practices and local/mucosal immune responses, relationship between good and weak digestive fire (agni), nutrition, immunity, and infection, and categorical administration of diet in respect of strength of appetite (agni) have also been incorporated in these recommendations for maximum understanding and outreach to general public, the statement said.

—PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print