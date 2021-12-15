Public grievances increased in absence of elected government: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Reiterating his party’s demand for the restoration of statehood before assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said there is a feeling of hopelessness among the people with the officials in administration not listening to the public.

He said the grievances of people have increased as no elected government is in place in the Union Territory.

To end the public suffering, the restoration of statehood is a must before holding of assembly elections, Bukhari, a former minister.

It has become imperative to restore the statehood of J-K which was snatched on August 05, 2019, he added.

The Apni Party leader was addressing one-day workers’ convention at Dak bungalow in the border district of Rajouri.

He said the development works, which were initiated by the previous governments, have come to a standstill and officials in the civil administration in Rajouri have no connection with the people.

‘The accountability of officials is must and it will come when there is an elected government. People are suffering for the want of basic amenities like drinking water, electricity, roads and health (facilities) which should be provided to everyone without discrimination. However, their suffering is not being given heed, he alleged.

Bukhari, on the occasion, made several election promises if his party comes to power during the next assembly elections.

If the Apni Party comes to power, every household in Kashmir will be provided 500 units free of cost electricity during winters and Jammu will accordingly get 300 units of free electricity. In summer, Jammu will be provided free of cost first 500 units of electricity and Kashmir will be provided 300 units free of cost to every household, he said.

He also said his party would enhance social welfare pensions to the beneficiaries up to Rs 5,000 for all categories of the economically weaker section in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also promised to provide an additional refill of four cooking gas cylinders to the entitled beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwal Yojnana.

Apni Party will work for the development of J-K’s every nook and corner without discrimination, Bukhari said.

Expressing his concern over increasing unemployment among the youth, he said, if the Apni Party comes to power, it will ensure recruitment on all vacant posts.

As far as the long-pending issue of daily wagers is concerned, he said, the party is committed to regularise them.

‘These daily wagers are the backbone in many government departments as they have kept the system running even during COVID19. In recognition of their services, we will regularise them, he added. PTI

