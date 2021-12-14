Omar, Mehbooba, Tarigami condemn

Srinagar: Political parties on Monday condemned the attack on police bus at Zewam area of Srinagar in which two policemen were killed and 12 others wounded.

NC Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet condemned the attack and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

“Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured,” Omar tweeted.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that the false narrative by Government of India about normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed.

“Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) condemned the attack on police vehicle and expressed grief over the loss of police personnel and injuries to several others.

The spokesperson termed the attack as a mindless and inhuman act, urging the government to identify the gunmen for exemplary punishment.

JKPCC conveyed heartfelt condolences to families of slain policemen and expressed solidarity with them and also prayed for speedy recovery of injured cops.

The security situation has deteriorated to a large extent, Spokesperson said, adding that the government must take measures to prevent loss of lives

CPI (M) senior leader and former Kulgam legislator, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami also condemned the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery to the injured policemen.

He also expressed solidarity with the families of slain policeman and said “we equally share their grief.”

