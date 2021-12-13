Two unidentified militants killed in Rangreth encouter: Police

Srinagar,: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter at Rangreth area of Srinagar outskirts, police said Monday.

A police official said that acting on a lead , police and security forces zeroed on a suspected spot in Rangreth area and asked the hiding militants to surrender,however, they fired a the forces, and in the ensuing encounter, two unidentified militants were killed. “Their identity and affiliation is being ascertained,” he said.

Earlier, police tweeted” #Encounter has started at Rangret area of #Srinagar. Srinagar Police on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice”—(KNO)

