PC denied permission to hold convention in Kupwara

Kupwara: Peoples Conference on Sunday regretted the partisan approach of district administration Kupwara for repeatedly denying them permission for organising a convention while facilitating other parties for holding public gatherings.
“It is highly unfortunate that repeated requests by JKPC to hold a convention in Kupwara are denied due to COVID concerns while other parties are facilitated & allowed a free hand to hold public rallies. We urge @dckupwara to avoid a partisan approach in enforcing COVID protocols,” Peoples Conference tweeted from their official account.
The party general secretary Imran Reza Ansari also questioned the rationale behind denying permission to the PC while allowing other parties to hold gatherings.
“I am in wonderment. In the context of Omicron, DC Kupwara has no problems in allowing other parties to hold rallies. But what Covid protocol has DC Kupwara hidden from the scientific community which warranted denial of holding rally by our party just a week back. Permission denied 3 times”, he said.