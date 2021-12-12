Scooty rider killed in Pulwama road mishap

Pulwama: Scooty rider was killed on Sunday in a road accident near Trich in South Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Reports siad that the scooty rider identified as Rouf Ahmad Reshi son of Ab Hamid Reshi, a resident of Gooripora Awantipora was critically injured when a speedy tipper bearing registration number JK13G-5369 hit him near Trichal Pulwama on today evening and he was immediately shifted to District hospital pulwama where doctors decleared him brought dead on arrival.

A police officer confirmed that a case has been registered in this regard.(GNS)

