1 Covid death in Kashmir, 182 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was reported in Kashmir while 182 new cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official bulletin said.
It said the cases include 149 in Kashmir and 33 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 204 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 37 from Jammu Division and 167 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 66 cases, Baramulla reported 20 cases, Budgam reported 16 cases, Pulwama reported 05cases, Kupwara reported 26cases, Anantnag reported 01case, Bandipora reported 08cases, Ganderbal reported 06cases, Kulgam reported 01case while as Shopianreported no fresh casesfor today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 13cases, Udhampur reported nocase,Rajouri reported 03cases, Doda reported 06 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Sambareported 01case, Poonch reported 04cases,Reasi reported 01case,Kishtwar andRambanreported 02fresh cases each for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.