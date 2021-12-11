NC MP says party leadership would take call on participation in delimitation commission meeting on Dec 20

Srinagar:National Conference member parliament (MP) justice (retd.) Hasnian Masoodi on Saturday said the party leadership would take a call on its participation in the delimitation commission meeting on December 20.

Masoodi, who is an associate member of the delimitation commission, confirmed that he has received an invitation from the commission.

“The party leadership will sit and decide on participation in the meeting,” he said.

The delimitation commission has invited all five LS MPs from J&K to participate in proceedings of the panel on December 20 at hotel Ashoka, New Delhi.

The three National Conference MPs boycotted the first meeting of the delimitation commission with associate members, saying, the exercise was an outcome of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act-2019, which the party had challenged in the Supreme Court.

According to the Delimitation Commission Act, 2002, the associate members don’t have voting rights nor can they sign any decision of the Commission but their dissenting proposals can be published in the official gazettes—(KNO)

