Saw mill damaged in Sunderbani blaze

Rajouri: A saw mill located near Sunderbani main town was damaged in a massive blaze that broke out in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in the locality.

Officials said that fire broke out in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in which a saw mill caught fire.

As soon as the locals of the area raised an alarm, police and fire and emergency services launched a fire fighting operation.

“The fire fighting operation last for hours and authorities managed to prevent spread of fire in adjacent area but saw mill got reduced to ashes,” said officials.

They informed that the major risk that erupted at the site was petrol pump located infront of saw mill and spread of flames towards the pump could have resulted a major fire tragedy.

Meanwhile, Police said to have taken up investigation of the matter—(KNO)

