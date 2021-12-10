24 new Covid cases in Ladakh

Leh: Twenty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, bringing the infection tally to 21,773, while the number of active cases in the Union Territory has reached 237, officials said.

Ladakh has recorded 215 coronavirus-related deaths — 157 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Seventeen patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh after they recovered from the infection. The count of COVID-19 recoveries now stands at 21,321 in the UT, they said.

All 24 new cases were reported in Leh, the officials said.

A total of 1,131 samples tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Ladakh, they said.

Leh has 221 active coronavirus cases, while Kargil district has 16 such infections.

