192 daily Covid cases in J&K with 132 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 192 cases of Covid while zero Covid deaths were recorded on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 134 cases were reported in Kashmir and 58 in Jammu.
Moreover, 135 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 26from Jammu Division and 109 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 65 cases, Baramulla reported 24 cases, Budgam reported 19 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 05 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 07 cases, Ganderbal reported 10 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 33 cases, Udhampur reported 04 cases, Rajouri reported 04 cases, Doda reported 01case, Kathua reported 04 cases, Kishtwar reported 03 cases, Poonch reported 06 cases,Reasi reported 03 cases while as Samba and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 59,348doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,71,49,769, it added.
