Police detains Rajouri man over objectionable social media post about CDS Rawat’s death in Chopper crash

Rajouri: A man hailing from a village near Rajouri town has been detained by police on Thursday for his “objectionable social media post”on death of Chief of Defence Staff and other security personnel in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

 

Officials told said that the man, who is a shopkeeper by profession, reportedly shared a social media post on his Facebook wall which is sensitive in nature and highly objectionable.

 

Officials said that soon after the matter regarding this post came to fore, a team from Rajouri police station detained the shopkeeper.

 

Police said that further investigation and legal proceedings into the matter are going on—(KNO)

