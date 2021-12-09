75 vehicles, 5 houses seized this year for militant activities: Police

Jammu: Police on Wednesday accorded sanction for the seizure of a truck used for militant activities, taking the number of such seizures under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to 75 this year, police said.

Five residential houses, six shops, land and cash have also been seized under the act till date, a police spokesperson said.

Quoting an order issued by the police headquarters here, he said sanction was accorded for the seizure of a truck, which was used by its owner to give shelter to a militant who was arrested along with a huge quantity of explosive substances and other arms and ammunition from the vehicle on the outskirts of Srinagar recently.

The spokesperson said the evidence collected during the course of investigation, following the arrest of the militant, revealed that the truck has been sold thrice to different persons before being purchased by Mohd Shafi Dar and was being used for harbouring the terrorist.

The truck has been used to facilitate and promote militant activities and is accordingly liable to be seized. In exercise of powers conferred by section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, DGP J&K has accorded sanction for seizure of this vehicle, the spokesperson said.

He said a total of 75 vehicles, mostly four-wheelers and two-wheelers, have been seized under the UAPA this year.

—PTI

