Sub-Zero Conditions Prevail; Weather To Be Dry In J&K, Ladakh Till Dec 15: MeT 

Srinagar: While sub-zero conditions prevailed, weatherman on Wednesday forecast dry weather at most places across J&K and Ladakh till December 15 with “warmer pleasant days and colder night” expected during the time.

“Barring light snow over Zojila-Drass area during December 8 to 9, the weather is mainly going to be dry till December 15,” an official of the meteorological department here said.

“As of now, overall, warmer pleasant days and colder night are expected till December 15 in both J&K and Ladakh,” he said.

The official told said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded minimum of minus 0.4°C against previous night’s minus 1.4°C. The temperature was below normal by 0.6°C. The mercury fell as low as minus 2.5°C on December 1 which was lowest temperature recorded this season in Srinagar so far.

Qazigund recorded minimum temperature of minus 1.6°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature was minus 0.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir for this time of the year, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against 0.6°C on previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 1.2°C on previous night which is below normal (minus 0.7°C) by 0.7°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg witnessed a minimum of minus 6.0°C against minus 7.0°C on the previous night in the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 7.9°C against last night’s minus 10.8°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 1.5°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 14.5°C, the official added. (GNS)

