‘SKUAST could do better with uninterrupted internet, political stability’

Srinagar: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences & Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has made it to the sixth rank in the list of agriculture varsities in India, leaving behind its counterpart university in Jammu region. To get to the number rank, the university needs to have uninterrupted internet facility, no student unrest, and a general atmosphere of political stability, says Dr Sameera Qayoom, Nodal Officer at ICAR and head of the Agromet unit at SKUAST.

She said that in recent years, from 2016 especially, long internet shutdowns in the valley have made it difficult for researchers to publish their papers in various journals, despite the papers being ready. Another hurdle comes in the way of getting foreign scholars and visiting professors to the university. “It is better to have as many of them as possible,” she said. “But in 2016, we only had only one foreign student here, though after the improvement in the situation we have eight on the rolls. There is still a deficit of visiting faculty in the university.”

She added that the university needs to have PhD holding professors from other universities, too, which has not been possible so far.

The university’s own sources for generating revenue are also limited. Introduction of new technologies at the varsity could create avenues, she said, but they are possible only through funding of the government.

“In the rest of the parameters, the university is doing better now. Its teacher-student ratio is okay, the facilities are growing, the research is getting better,” she said.

However, its counterpart in Jammu, despite having peaceful working conditions, is lagging behind. Its rank is 34th, improved from 37, and has less courses and disciplines to offer. In Kashmir, SKUAST offers courses in seven faculties, which include agriculture, fisheries, veterinary sciences, horticulture, agriculture engineering, and forestry.

