Militant, associate arrested in Sopore

Srinagar: Government forces on Monday arrested a militant and his associate in Sopore in Baramulla district, police said in a statement.
It said that acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a militant in Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the forces.
“During the search operation, a militant and his associate were challenged by the search party. They tried to escape, but the alert search party apprehended them tactfully,” the police spokesman said.
The spokesman identified the militant as Towfeeq Kaboo, a resident of Arampora in Sopore, and his associate as Bilal Ahmad Kaloo of Takiabal.
A case has been registered and further investigation taken up, the spokesman said.