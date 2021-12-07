Admin orders action against publisher, Farooq Abdullah fumes against govt

Srinagar: The Srinagar district administration has asked the authorities concerned to take stern action against the publisher as well as the distributor of the textbook that carried “blasphemous content”.

In a letter to the Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the Additional District Magistrate Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balkhi has said the content in the book is “sensitive” in nature and stern action should be taken.

“JAY CEE Publications (P) Ltd, AIMO House, Jhandewalan Extension, New Delhi has published a social studies book for Class 7 wherein content of sensitive nature has reportedly been published and is in circulation. The said book is being stocked and distributed by Paradise Book Shop, Parraypora, Srinagar,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah condemned the pictorial depictions in the textbook relating to Islam, asserting that such “irresponsible” publication has hurt the sentiments of Muslims and also runs counter to the efforts of forging tolerance.

“Such irresponsible publications are hurtful and least helpful in preserving the values of dialogue and coexistence,” he said while condemning the caricatures with regards to Islam.

The NC chief said it seems that the government has “thrown caution to the wind” while dealing with such a sensitive subject.

“School books should be a beacon of respect, tolerance and peace that rejects practices and acts which are contrary to coexistence. A thorough inquiry should be ordered into the matter and those behind publishing such caricatures insensitive to Muslims should be dealt with as per the rule of the land,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

He said a committee should ideally be there to review the content of books meant for kids.

“I demand that the book be withdrawn from circulation forthwith followed by punitive action against the publishing house concerned,” the NC chief said.

