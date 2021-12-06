Sale Of Fake Fungicides: CBK Arrests Accused On The Run For 11 Years

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday arrested an accused on the run for last eleven years in connection with a case related to sale of fake and duplicate fungicides in The Valley, officials said.

“The Crime Branch Kashmir has arrested one accused namely Mohammad Yousf Bhat

Son of Sonaullah Bhat of Qazigund, who was involved in case FIR 21/1995 U/S 420, 483 of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir for sale of fake and duplicate fungicides in Valley,” the Crime Branch said in a statement issued here.

“The case was closed as proved against the accused and 10 other accused persons, and charge sheet in the instant case was filed in the court of law on 30 July 1998.”

However, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, during the Court trial absconded and was evading arrest Since 2010, for which warrant U/S 512 Cr.PC was issued by the Court of City Judge Srinagar, the CBK said.

“The warrant has been executed by CBK on 06.12.2021 and the accused stands arrested after more than a period of 11 years,” the CBK said in the statement to GNS, adding, “The accused has been produced before the Court of Law, who later on sent to judicial custody by the Court of law.”

