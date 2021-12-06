Gold climbs Rs 29; silver tanks Rs 149

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday gained Rs 29 to Rs 46,974 per 10 gram supported by rupee depreciation despite weak international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 46,945 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, dipped Rs 149 to Rs 60,137 per kilogram from Rs 60,286 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee slumped 30 paise to close at 75.42 (provisional) against the US dollar.

In the international market, gold trading lower at USD 1,781 per ounce and silver flat at USD 22.38 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading down at USD 1,781 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded under pressure fluctuating above USD 1,780 per ounce on mixed global cues,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

