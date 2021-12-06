2 deaths from Covid, 143 new cases in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A total of 161 new Covid cases, 18 from Jammu division and 143 from Kashmir division, were reported on Sunday, along with 2 deaths reported from Kashmir Division.
Also, 184 more COVID-19 patients were reported to have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals, including 34from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the official bulletin said that Srinagar reported 62 cases, Baramulla reported 21 cases, Budgam reported 19 cases, Pulwama reported 06cases, Kupwara reported 13cases, Anantnag reported 01case, Bandipora reported 11cases, Ganderbal reported 08cases, Kulgam reported 02 cases while Shopian reported no fresh cases.