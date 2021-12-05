202 new Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two hundred and two cases of Covid were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 114 cases were detected in Kashmir and 88 in Jammu.
Moreover, 179 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 36from Jammu Division and 143 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 49 cases, Baramulla reported 18 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported 06cases, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 11 cases, Ganderbal reported 09cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 15cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 04cases, Doda reported 06 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported 01 case, Reasi reported 61 cases while as Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444 /2674115/2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 56,472doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,68,74,902, it added.