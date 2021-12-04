Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir ahead of snow forecast

Srinagar: Amid forecast for snow, an acute spell of cold gripped Kashmir with mercury dipping to minus 2.4 degree Celsius in Srinagar on Friday, down from minus 1.8 degrees a night before.

Qazigund recorded minimum temperature of minus 1.8°C and Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.1°C. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees.

Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.8°C. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 1.0°C.

The weatherman has forecast widespread light to moderate snowfall and rains in plains of Jammu and Kashmir from December 4 to 6.

“A fresh western disturbance most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas during 4th (evening) to 6th (afternoon) December with peak activity on 5th December,” the official said, adding, “Widespread light to moderate snowfall in middle and higher reaches of Kashmir/Jammu and light snow/rain over plains of Kashmir/Jammu is expected.”

In view of the prediction, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din, on Friday issued an advisory for the people of the district in general and the people residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgumd, Nowgam, Kumkadi and on the periphery of different nallahs/ rivers prone to floods, sloping areas of the district in particular, and advised them to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till improvement of weather.

The advisory said that in case of any urgency, general public can contact District Administration Control Room on phone number 01955-253522 and Police Control Room (PCR) Kupwara on 01955-252451 and PCR Handwara on 01955-262295.

Meanwhile, all District and Sectoral Officers especially the officers and officials of Irrigation & FC, PHE, PDD, R&B, Mechanical and Revenue have been directed not to leave their respective Headquarters without permission from DC office and keep their men and machinery ready to meet any exigency.

