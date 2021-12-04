CBK files chargesheet against Bla man for cheating people on pretext of Govt jobs

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Saturday produced a chargesheet against a man for allegedly cheating the people on the pretext of providing government jobs to them.

According to a statement the CBK produced chargesheet in a case under FIR number 40/2017 under section 420 RPC of P/S CBK against one accused Jitender Singh Sodhi, son of Gurdeep Singh Sodhi of Chandsuma Kanispora, Baramulla for cheating the people and grabbing their hard earned money in a fraudulent and deceitful manner on the promise of providing the government jobs.

“Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint, alleging that unemployed youth were induced by the accused to pay hefty amount for providing the Government jobs in various departments, but neither the government jobs were provided nor money so paid was returned to them. Consequently PV No: 41 of 2015 was registered, which culminated in the registration of FIR No: 40/2017 in Crime Branch Kashmir.”

“During the course of investigation, it was proved that the complainant and other unemployed youth have transferred their hard earned money into the two account numbers of the accused, maintained in the J&K Bank, Branch TP Baramulla and Punjab National Bank, Canal Road Jammu.”

The money so deposited by the gullible people were used by the accused for his personal use, thereby cheated the complainant and other unemployed youth, it said—(KNO)

