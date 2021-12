Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested an Active militant of Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A senior police officer said that a joint team of Police and army’s 02 RR, 62RR apprehended a Active militant at Pushkar.

He identified the arrested militant as Hamid Nath resident of Peth Zanigam who was active in 26 Feb this year.

He was close associate of LeT Commander Mohd Yousuf Kantro, the officer added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print