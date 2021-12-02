Traffic cop injured in militant attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: A traffic policeman was injured after militants fired upon him in Rajouri kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Wednesday evening.
A police official told GNS that unknown persons suspected to be militants carried out the attack, leaving a blue uniformed cop injured. Identified as Mohammad Abdullah, the official said, the cop has been rushed to hospital even as the area was immediately cordoned off to nab the attacker.
The status of the policeman was not officially confirmed immediately even as eyewitnesses said that he was seriously wounded in the attack.
Confirming it, a police officer said that a case has been registered.