The Crime Branch Kashmir produced chargesheet against Ab Hamid Dar of Baramullah

The Crime Branch Kashmir produced chargesheet in case FIR No. 15/2016 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 RPC of P/S CBK before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar against the accused Abdul Hamid Dar S/o Late Sonaulla Dar R/o Kakavthal Kreei, Baramulla A/P Chinar Colony, HMT Mustafabad Srinagar for providing fake and forged appointment orders purported to have been issued by the Chief Conservator of Forests to gullible people against monetary considerations.

During the course of investigation, it was established that the accused prepared fake appointment orders and provided the same to one Rafakat Hussian Manhas S/o Nazakat Hussain Manhas R/o Kamalkote, Uri, Baramulla and grabbed 2 lacs. from him. The accused has also cheated and grabbed Rs. 3.50 lacs from one Tariq Ahmad Sofi S/o Mohd Sultan Sofi R/o Arampora, Qamarwari for providing the govt. job.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print