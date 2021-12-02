One Covid death in Kashmir, 234 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two hundred thirty four cases of Covid cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday while one death due to the infection was reported in Kashmir, an official bulletin said.
It said that 118 cases were reported in Kashmir and 116 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 171 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 26 from Jammu Division and 145 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 63 cases, Baramulla reported 28 cases, Budgam reported 03 cases, Pulwama reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 05cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 06cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 06 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 20cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Doda reported 01case, Kathua reported no cases, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 88cases,Poonch reported 01 case, Kishtwar reported 02 cases while as Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
