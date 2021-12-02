Office of NGO allegedly involved in sale of Covid orphans sealed in Pampore

Srinagar: : Police along with the civil administration on Thursday sealed an office of NGO, allegedly involved in sale of Covid orphans.

Police official told Kashmir Reader that office of Global Welfare Charitable Trust in Samboora area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He said that a team of police and tehsil administration raided the office and seized some important documents and sealed its office as well.

It is worth to mention here that media reports suggest that Kashmiri children orphaned after Covid took away their parents are up for sale in indian markets.

Report also claimed that NGO operator was offering newborn Covid orphans, some even lifted from hospitals for adoption.

Following the reports, an FIR has been lodged at police station Pampore against the alleged culprits and further investigation is going on, officials said.

