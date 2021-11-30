One Covid deaths in Valley with 150 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was reported in Kashmir while 150 cases of the daily infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an official bulletin said.
Of the 150 cases, 122 cases were reported in Kashmir while 28 were recorded from Jammu, it said.
Moreover, 181 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 20 from Jammu Division and 161 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 48 cases, Baramulla reported 23 cases, Budgam reported 16 cases, Pulwama reported 04 cases, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported 02cases, Bandipora reported 14cases, Ganderbal reported 07cases, Shopian and Kulgam reported 01 fresh case each for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 15 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 02cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 04 cases, Poonch reported 02cases, Kishtwar reported 02 cases while as Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 44,236doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,65,72,322, it added.
The bulletin further said the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/ 2674444/2674115/ 2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/ 2430581/ 2452052/2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin added.
