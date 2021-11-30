Missing since Sep 21, family of Sopore man seeks help from admin to trace him

Srinagar: The family of a missing man, hailing from Sopore area in north Kashmir here have sought help from administration to trace their beloved.

According to the family of Ghulam Nabi Naiko while talking to media persons at Srinagar’s press enclave said that their beloved aged 48 years, who is a trader at fruit mandi has left for Shopian for business purpose on 22 Sep and till date he is missing.

The family said that Naiko talked to them on phone at 05:45 and said, ‘he is nearby and will reach home soon.’ and after that his phone got switched off.

“We are not able to trace him since then

From that day we are unfortunately unable to find him. We tried to search him everywhere but all in vein. He has two little kids. We appeal the administration to help us in tracing our beloved,” they said—(KNO)

