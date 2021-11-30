Gold jumps Rs 41; silver cracks Rs 667

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday jumped Rs 41 to Rs 47,217 per 10 gram in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,176 per 10 gram.

Silver in contrast dipped Rs 667 to Rs 61,337 per kilogram from Rs 62,004 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,794 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.94 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading half a per cent up at USD 1,794 per ounce on Tuesday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

