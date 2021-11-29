PaK boy booked for illegal entry through LoC in Poonch

Poonch: The Jammu and Kashmir police in Poonch have registered a case of illegal entry into this side of the fence against a teenage boy from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) who was apprehended on line of control by Army four days ago along the LoC in the border district.

Officials told that the teenage boy (name withheld) was reportedly infiltrating from line of control in Poonch sector area on November 25 when Army troops deployed noticed his infiltration attempt after which he was intercepted and apprehended.

“After joint investigation in local army camp, the teenage boy was handed over to police in police station Poonch,” the official said, adding that a formal case has been registered against the teenage

“A case in FIR 295/2021 under section 2/3 of E&IMCO has been registered in Poonch police station against the boy for illegal entry into thos side,” the officials said.

They said that a person who tries to make an illegal entry into a state is booked under this act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Dr. Vinod Kumar said that the teenage boy has been booked in case under relevant sections of E&IMCO while further legal formalities are going on.

” The boy is juvenile and our investigation and legal formalities are going on,” SSP added.

Pertinent to mention here that five such incidents have taken place on Line of Control in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch where teenagers were detained during infiltration and initially some of them were repatriated under confidence building measures but later this repatriation practice was stopped and all such infiltrating teenagers are put to questioning while few of them have been booked for illegal infiltration—(KNO)

