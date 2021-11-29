Kashmir gets colder, conditions likely to stay same till Dec 4

‘Strong western disturbance likely to bring rain, snow on Dec 5’

Srinagar: Cold conditions aggravated in Kashmir with night temperature in Anantnag and Shopian recorded at minus 3.5 degree Celsius on Sunday.

In Srinagar, the night temperature hovered at a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius — down from 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, an official of the Meteorological centre Srinagar said.

The night temperature in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam was recorded as minus 3.0 degree Celsius while Gulmarg (at Kongdori) in north Kashmir experienced minus 1.2 degree Celsius.

Officials from the meteorological department said that dry and freezing conditions will continue till December 4 evening. They said that light to moderate snowfall is expected on 4 December as a strong western disturbance is going to hit Kashmir.

The night temperature in Jammu was recorded as 11.1 degree Celsius.

As per the current forecast, mostly dry weather is expected till 4 December. Around 5-6 December (most likely on 5 Dec), light to moderate rain/snow can occur at some places.

Faizan Arif, an independent weatherman, said that in plains, rain showers are expected (though possibility of snow is also there) but as of now nothing major is expected.

“However, mostly cloudy weather is expected around the dates. In the coming days, the image will get clear,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Kashmir this year has witnessed an early onset of cold conditions after untimely heavy rain and snowfall between 22-24 October, which not only brought down the temperature but also led to heavy losses in horticulture and agriculture sector as large quantity of apple and vegetables were yet to be harvested.

The temperature last night dropped across the valley except in the Kokernag town in the south, officials said.

Mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

