Kashmir continues to record Covid deaths: 2 more

Out of 145, 127 fresh cases in Valley

Srinagar: Kashmir continues to record Covid deaths with two more fatalities adding to the toll on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

Similarly, the Valley reported 127 fresh infections with 61 cases in Srinagar alone, the highest daily tally across Jammu and Kashmir. In the meantime, Jammu reported only 18 cases of Covid infections.

Kashmir has been witnessing an upward trend in Covid deaths this month with three deaths alone a day ago on Saturday. So far 4475 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. In Kashmir 2290 people died while in Jammu 2185 deaths occurred so far.

Experts and the authorities have been insisting people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) including making wearing of masks mandatory in public places and gatherings. But people have been seen violating the necessary Covid guidelines.

Moreover, 209 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 25from Jammu Division and 184 from Kashmir Division, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise daily breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 61 cases, Baramulla reported 31 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 07 cases, Kupwara reported 03 cases, Anantnag reported 05 cases, Bandipora reported 07cases, Ganderbal reported 07cases, Shopian reported 01 case while as Kulgam reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 04 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported 01 case, Reasi reported 07 cases, Poonch reported 01case, Ramban reported 01 case while as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 19,152doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,65,35,149, it said.

It added that of 336531 positive cases, 1658 are Active Positive (273 in Jammu Division and 1385 in Kashmir Division), 330398 have recovered.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191 2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/ 2452052/2457313/ 2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

