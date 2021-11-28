Three more die as daily Covid deaths witness upward trend in Valley

149 cases in J&K with 119 in Kashmir
Srinagar: Three Covid deaths were reported while 149 new positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official handout said.
The deaths were reported in Kashmir while 119 cases were detected in Kashmir division and 30 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 141 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 14 from Jammu Division and 127 from Kashmir Division, it said.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla reported 23 cases, Budgam reported 19 cases, Pulwama reported 04cases, Kupwara reported 13cases, Anantnag reported 02cases, Bandipora reported 07cases, Ganderbal reported 08caseswhile as Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 09 cases, Udhampur reported 01 case, Rajouri reported 05 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 09 cases,Poonch reported no cases, Kishtwar reported 03 case while as Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 37,732doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,65,18,602, it added.