Omar visits family of slain Ramban youth killed in Hyderpora shootout

Questions silence of Jammu leaders in the case

Srinagar: National Conference vice-president, Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited the family of Amir Magray, who was killed in an encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar last Monday.

He visited Famrote village of Gool Block in Ramban to express sympathies with the family of Magray.

Demanding handing over of the body of Amir to his family, he asked the government to expedite inquiry into Hyderpora killings.

The former chief minister is on a visit to Chenab Valley and is the first political leader to reach out to the family of Amir.

Four persons including two civilians were killed in the controversial Hyderpora shootout.

Omar was accompanied by Tanvir Sadiq, Ajaz Jan, party functionaries and travelled to meet the bereaved family by walking over 5 km.

Sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, he reiterated the party’s demand for impartial inquiry into the killings and handing over of slain youth’s death body to his kin, the party said in a statement.

Questioning those who cry “Jammu Jammu”, Omar said wasn’t slain Amir Magray part of Jammu? Isn’t Gool part of Jammu? Where are those leaders? Why didn’t they come forward to seek justice for bereaved family of Magray? Doesn’t Amir Magray belong to them? Perhaps Amir Magray doesn’t fit in their political agenda! These people are here to divide us. There is no veracity in their claims. Had there been any they wouldn’t have kept mum over the injustice meted out to Magrey’s family,” he said.

Along with his party members, Omar offered Fateha for the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss, it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print