Night temperature again falls to freezing point in Kashmir

Srinagar: A day after some respite, mercury dropped to below freezing point across Kashmir Valley with Pahalgam being the coldest at minus 3.3°C on Friday.

A meteorological department official said that mercury settled at minus 1.3°C against previous night’s 0.4°C. On November 23, the mercury settled at minus 2.3°C in city which is lowest temperature recorded so far this season.

Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2°C against 0.0°C on the previous night, he said. It was minus 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 0.2°C on previous night and it was the coldest place across J&K.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.6°C against 1.2°C on previous night and normal of 0.6°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against 0.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.8°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 7.5°C against last night’s minus 4.0°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 3.4°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of Freezing Mercury minus 10.8°C, the official said.

Weatherman has said that freezing cold conditions will continue for now even as there was no forecast for any snowfall till the first week of next month.

“The cold conditions shall continue and as far as the possibility of snowfall is concerned, the weather is likely to remain dry till the first week of December,” the official added. (GNS)

