Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri; one militant killed

Rajouri: The Army on Friday morning claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid on LoC in Rajouri district by killing one militant whose body has also been recovered.

Army in an official statement said that attempted infiltration attempt to line of control in Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri got foiled with the killing of one militant.

“His body has been recovered alongwith weapon and ammunition”, the statement said adding, that it has further been informed that operation in the area is going on”—(KNO)

