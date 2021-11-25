Reviews registration of unorganized workers in J&K

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to review the registration of all unorganized workers in Jammu and Kashmir on the e-Shram portal of the central government. Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment Department, Chief Executive Officer, J&K Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Labour Commissioner, and other officers of the Department attended the meeting.
It was informed that the Department has so far registered 5,43,408 workers including 2,01,508 female and 3,41,900 male workers engaged in the unorganized sector. It was further informed that the agriculture, construction, healthcare, transport, and handicraft sectors have contributed to approximately 20% of the total registrations. Other sectors with high registration tally are tourism, retail, domestic help, manufacturing, etc. Regarding the ease of access to benefits under social security schemes for construction workers it was informed that through the unique ID generated on the e-Shram portal, the registration information can be accessed by multiple departments and agencies for ensuring timely disbursement of benefits to the verified beneficiaries.