KU authorises college principals to arrange Amanuensis for specially-abled examinees

Srinagar: In a significant decision Thursday, the Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad authorised college principals to arrange Amanuensis/Scribe for specially-abled students for assistnce during the examinations.

An order to this effect, issued by Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, read: “The Vice-Chancellor has been pleased to authorise principals of degree colleges affiliated with the University of Kashmir to arrange Amanuensis/Scribe for the students having benchmark disability with physical limitations to read/write, duly authenticated by the prescribed medical authority.”

The Amanuensis/Scribe, the order read, should be a student of lower grade of education at least one step than that of the examinee and should be of different stream from the examinee.

Citing an example, Prof Nawchoo said if a candidate is appearing in BA 1st year examination, the Amanuensis/Scribe must be a student of 12th standard or lower class or so on.

“Concerned College Principal shall forward details of the students and Amanuensis/Scribe to the office of Controller of Examinations after the conclusion of the examinations,” the order, circulated to principals of all degree colleges affiliated with the University of Kashmir, reads.

The decision has been widely hailed in academic and social circles, even as specially-abled students expressed their gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for addressing their concerns on priority.

“This decision by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor is based on detailed discussions and deliberations and was the need of the hour in the interest of students who had to reach campus to seek necessary orders in this regard,” Prof Nawchoo said.

