Two Covid deaths, 179 daily cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were recorded while 179 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.
The deaths include one each from Jammu and Kashmir while 149 cases were reported from Kashmir and 30 from Jammu division, it said.
Moreover, 195 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 31 from Jammu Division and 164 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 64 cases, Baramulla reported 35 cases, Budgam reported 17 cases, Pulwama reported 04cases, Kupwara reported 08cases, Anantnag reported 01case, Bandipora reported 06cases, Ganderbal reported 10cases,Kulgam reported 04 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported 01 case, Samba reported 01 case, Reasi reported 01 case, Poonch reported 03 cases while as Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 68,650doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,63,09,228, it added.
Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were recorded while 179 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.