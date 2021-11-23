SC panel member says will decide on releasing report after analysing ‘legal consequences’

NEW DELHI: Anil J Ghanwat, part of the three-member Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, on Monday said he will decide on whether to release the panel’s report after analysing the legal consequences and claimed that the two other members have given him the freedom to take a call.

The panel, after studying the three farm laws and consultation with stakeholders, had submitted its report to the apex court on March 19.

Since then, the report has not been made public despite Ghanwat having requested the Chief Justice of India in a letter dated September 1 to release the report in the public domain saying its “recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers’ agitation.”

Speaking to PTI, Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatan, said the committee met on Monday against the backdrop of the government deciding to repeal the three farm laws.

“We discussed in detail whether to make the report public or not. The other two members gave me the freedom to take a call on this issue. I will decide after analysing the legal consequences, if any,” he said. —PTI

